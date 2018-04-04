California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 59.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEI shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $679.09, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/pennsylvania-r-e-i-t-pei-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system-updated-updated.html.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.