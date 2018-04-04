California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.90 Million Stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 324.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 240,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 183,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 542,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.54.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,401.83, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Pentair plc. Ordinary Share will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

