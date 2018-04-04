Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price

News articles about Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Penumbra earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.737011104538 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Penumbra to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Penumbra from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN opened at $113.30 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $127.40.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.40%. analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $750,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,761.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $6,062,277. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/penumbra-pen-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-19-updated.html.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.