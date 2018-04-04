PeopleCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:MEN)

PeopleCoin (CURRENCY:MEN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, PeopleCoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One PeopleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PeopleCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PeopleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00689167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00178330 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032242 BTC.

About PeopleCoin

PeopleCoin’s total supply is 750,231,505 coins. PeopleCoin’s official website is www.peoplecoin.pw. PeopleCoin’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews.

PeopleCoin Coin Trading

PeopleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy PeopleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeopleCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeopleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

