Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, March 18th, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,571. The company has a market capitalization of $44,312.20, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/pernod-ricard-pdrdy-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-goldman-sachs-updated-updated.html.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantines, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.