Perry Ellis International (PERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

PERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PERY stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Perry Ellis International has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $404.23, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Perry Ellis International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Perry Ellis International will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 51,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

