Peter Joseph Marshall Buys 210,000 Shares of FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Peter Joseph Marshall bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00.

TSE FPX traded up C$1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$68.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,464. FPX Nickel Corp has a 1-year low of C$56.48 and a 1-year high of C$74.54.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

