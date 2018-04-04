PetIQ (PETQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 40,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $996,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $136,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 188,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PetIQ (PETQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/petiq-petq-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel in the United States. The Company provides retail stores with third-party brands, including Frontline Plus, Heartgard Plus, PetAction Plus, Advecta II, Pet Lock Plus, Pet Lock Max, TruProfen and Heartshield.

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.