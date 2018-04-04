Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 5,390 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,308,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,289,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,731 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,313,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,305,942,000 after purchasing an additional 809,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $569,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $836,588.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,573,234.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,726,656.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101,654.10, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

