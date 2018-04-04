Scotiabank Trims Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEY) Target Price to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.25 to C$15.15 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Peyto Exploration & Dev from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Dev currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.77.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$10.88 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Dev has a 1-year low of C$9.83 and a 1-year high of C$28.68.

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. Peyto Exploration & Dev had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of C$211.80 million during the quarter.

In other Peyto Exploration & Dev news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Also, insider Scott Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$240,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,000 over the last ninety days.

Peyto Exploration & Dev Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 655 million barrels of oil equivalent.

