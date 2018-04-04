PFS Investments Inc. Takes $4.37 Million Position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 225,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

SPHD opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

