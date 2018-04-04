PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Trust (BATS:HEFA)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust (BATS:HEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 226,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000. iShares Trust makes up about 1.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEFA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,721,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 924,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. iShares Trust has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

