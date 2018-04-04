Philips Lighting (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Philips Lighting (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €41.00 ($50.62) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €31.50 ($38.89) price target on shares of Philips Lighting and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup set a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective on shares of Philips Lighting and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

LIGHT stock traded down €0.61 ($0.75) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.59 ($39.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,054. Philips Lighting has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($31.48) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($44.52).

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

