Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Boosted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 248.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.37.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44,746.68, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/phillips-66-psx-position-boosted-by-castleark-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.