Phillips 66 (PSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

Shares of PSX opened at $96.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44,294.17, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

