Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 4th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the period. Ring Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 2.58% of Ring Energy worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 80,793 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000.

REI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KLR Group assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

REI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Ring Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc (Ring) is an exploration and production company that is engaged in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The Company’s exploration and production interests are focused on Texas and Kansas. Its operations are all oil and gas exploration and production related activities in the United States.

