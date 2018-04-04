Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the quarter. Ferro makes up about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.73% of Ferro worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ferro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after buying an additional 1,051,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,854,000 after buying an additional 568,876 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ferro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOE opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,952.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.53. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $288,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 180,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

