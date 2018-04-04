Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Position Cut by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. Banner makes up about 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.91% of Banner worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banner by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,086,000 after buying an additional 92,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,599,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 463,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,810.35, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.02%. analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Banner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback 1,620,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Banner news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $45,977.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $50,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $120,590. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

