Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,075 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.45% of Pebblebrook Hotel worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,126,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,374,000 after acquiring an additional 442,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,700,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,440,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,540,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 74,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.61.

PEB opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,369.87, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. Pebblebrook Hotel has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/phocas-financial-corp-purchases-132075-shares-of-pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb-updated-updated.html.

Pebblebrook Hotel Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.