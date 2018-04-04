Photronics (PLAB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Photronics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.2439790997002 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB remained flat at $$8.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,873. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $555.54, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Photronics had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $3,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,520 over the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Photronics (PLAB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/photronics-plab-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-19-updated.html.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.