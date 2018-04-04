Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (PCI) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

PCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. 143,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,912. Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund, formerly PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is the secondary objective. It will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

