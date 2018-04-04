Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 284.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in PIMCO ETF Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 40,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO ETF Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,107 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO ETF Trust by 1,304.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO ETF Trust stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from PIMCO ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

