Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,179. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

