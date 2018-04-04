Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK) Receives $30.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Macquarie downgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pinnacle Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 168,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,131. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,760.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $620.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Pinnacle Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment by 56.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 843,646 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment by 64.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

