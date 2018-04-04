Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 151.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,328 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $70,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 459,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 233,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 58,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $200,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $3,018,380.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,467.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,760. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,921.62, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $73.81 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/pinnacle-west-capital-co-pnw-shares-bought-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.