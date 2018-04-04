AT&T (T) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053,649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,188.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,343,000 after buying an additional 6,790,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,538,000 after buying an additional 6,330,819 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,545,000 after buying an additional 5,619,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18,965.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,917,000 after buying an additional 4,915,969 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Guggenheim began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AT&T (T) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/pioneer-trust-bank-n-a-or-raises-holdings-in-att-inc-t-updated-updated.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.