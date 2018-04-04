Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Basic Energy Services (BAS) a $19.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 target price on Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of BAS stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Basic Energy Services has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $381.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.68.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $235.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.46 million. equities analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 186,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $4,430,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,810 shares of company stock worth $10,501,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 356,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 285,009 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 869,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 349,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 184,589 shares in the last quarter.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

