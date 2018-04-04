Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Key Energy Services (KEG) a $17.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray set a $17.00 price objective on Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Key Energy Services’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

KEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Key Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Key Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Key Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of KEG stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.95, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.80. Key Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Key Energy Services will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David J. Brunnert sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Hargis sold 6,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,381 shares in the company, valued at $560,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,962 shares of company stock worth $175,945 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 68,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,142,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International.

