Piper Jaffray Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray analyst A. Zukin now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. Piper Jaffray has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $95.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

MSFT opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $681,585.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 947.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 279,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252,847 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,581,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $867,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

