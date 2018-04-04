PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $3.88 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00056717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bisq. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $217.19 million and $4.29 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001351 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012538 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000883 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PIVX’s total supply is 55,910,322 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a privacy focused cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. PIVX uses the updated PoS 2.0 protocol and is based on Bitcoin core 0.10.x code base. It uses a network of masternodes for transparent decentralized governance and increased privacy. “

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bisq, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

