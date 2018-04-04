Planet Fitness (PLNT) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Membership sports & recreation clubs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Planet Fitness to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 7.71% -52.97% 6.62% Planet Fitness Competitors 7.71% -52.97% 6.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Fitness and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $429.94 million $33.14 million 44.83 Planet Fitness Competitors $933.99 million $12.17 million -1.41

Planet Fitness’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Planet Fitness. Planet Fitness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of shares of all “Membership sports & recreation clubs” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Planet Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Membership sports & recreation clubs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Planet Fitness and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 1 8 0 2.89 Planet Fitness Competitors 4 29 107 1 2.74

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. As a group, “Membership sports & recreation clubs” companies have a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Planet Fitness’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Fitness has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Fitness has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Fitness’ competitors have a beta of -130.94, indicating that their average share price is 13,194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of September 30, 2017, it had approximately 10.5 million members and 1,432 stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. Of its 1,432 stores, 1,261 were franchised and 58 are corporate-owned, as of September 30, 2017.

