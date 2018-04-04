PlatinumBAR Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $846,444.00 and approximately $10,338.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00016988 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002201 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 707,770 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

