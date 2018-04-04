PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $140.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $21,514.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002004 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001688 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20,910.70 or 3.15592000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00219229 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003855 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PLNcoin Profile

PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

