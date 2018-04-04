Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Plug Power (PLUG) Share Price

Media coverage about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plug Power earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.1021557276093 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, March 8th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

PLUG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,600. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.63, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 96.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Plug Power (PLUG) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/plug-power-plug-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-10-updated.html.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.