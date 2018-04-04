PLx Pharma (PLXP) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News coverage about PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PLx Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.377818427875 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PLx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 7,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 14.06 and a current ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.23, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.92. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, formerly Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is a late stage specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing its lead products: Aspertec 325 mg and Aspertec 81 mg (Aspertec). The Company’s products and technology includes PLxGuard delivery system, Aspertec 325 mg, PL1100/PL1200 Ibuprofen.

