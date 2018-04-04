PNM Resources (PNM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.04-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. PNM Resources also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.

PNM stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,046.75, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 54.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reiterated a sell rating and issued a $30.50 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.91.

In related news, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 2,954 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $105,457.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 1,500 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $53,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $272,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/pnm-resources-pnm-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance-updated-updated.html.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.