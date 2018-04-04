Polar Power (POLA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News stories about Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polar Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9385927963357 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 6,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,077. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of -0.73.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Polar Power will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

POLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polar Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

