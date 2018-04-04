Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $78.35 million and approximately $470,913.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004747 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.01727060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007407 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015639 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023641 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,999,750 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybit is a proof of work scrypt based alternative crypto currency with a 10% premine and a block time target of 3 minutes, a hard cap of 150 million units and a difficulty retargetting every 24 hours. The website URL is inactive at the time of writing. “

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

