PopularCoin Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $758,713.00 and $504.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.01764390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007474 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015339 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024076 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002950 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,432,796,480 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PopularCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.