PopularCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $696,725.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $696,725.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.01729710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007401 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015597 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001051 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00615904 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,433,412,755 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

