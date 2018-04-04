Populous 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.87 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $11.61 or 0.00169661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Radar Relay, Binance and HitBTC. Populous has a market capitalization of $429.66 million and $1.87 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00690522 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00178009 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, Token Store, HitBTC, Radar Relay, EtherDelta and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

