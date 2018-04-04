Populous (PPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Populous has a market cap of $438.73 million and $1.57 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $11.86 or 0.00173249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Mercatox. During the last week, Populous has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00699323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00177789 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033919 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, EtherDelta, Token Store, OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Populous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.