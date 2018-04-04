Porsche SE (PAH3) Receives €80.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Porsche SE (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €80.10 ($98.89).

PAH3 has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of Porsche stock traded down €1.30 ($1.60) during trading on Friday, reaching €66.20 ($81.73). The company had a trading volume of 396,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche has a fifty-two week low of €47.28 ($58.37) and a fifty-two week high of €80.14 ($98.94).

About Porsche

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

