Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hebron Technology (HEBT) Share Price

Press coverage about Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hebron Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8140162377524 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Hebron Technology stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,453. Hebron Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.26.

Hebron Technology Company Profile

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

