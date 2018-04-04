John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Headlines about John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE HPF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,310. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective.

