Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Steadymed (STDY) Stock Price

Media headlines about Steadymed (NASDAQ:STDY) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steadymed earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2984861932963 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

STDY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 2,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,136. Steadymed has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steadymed in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Steadymed

SteadyMed Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic product candidates. Its primary focus is to obtain approval in the United States for the sale of Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

