Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price

News stories about Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dynegy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2950295035013 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:DYN opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Dynegy has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,952.17, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.34. Dynegy had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Dynegy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dynegy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynegy in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynegy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

In other Dynegy news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $61,897,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

