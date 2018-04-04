American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media stories about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Homes 4 Rent earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5354035106949 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 1,247,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,892. The company has a market capitalization of $5,637.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $59,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

