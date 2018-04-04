Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.325394944098 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 43,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,409. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-nuveen-new-jersey-dividend-advantg-mncpl-nxj-share-price-updated.html.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and New Jersey income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.