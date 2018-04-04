Post Holdings Inc (POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price target on shares of Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. 483,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,707. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,182.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of -0.08. Post has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $89.04.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Post will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,199,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.72 per share, for a total transaction of $200,518.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,058 shares in the company, valued at $19,761,235.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,073 shares of company stock worth $7,498,693 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Post by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Post by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Post by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

